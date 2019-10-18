A petition originally calling for Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday of October is once again getting some traction as the holiday nears, but now the petitioners are taking a different approach.
The petition is now proposing that instead of changing the date Americans celebrate Halloween, a National Trick or Treat Day would take place annually on the last Saturday of October.
The petition, started by the Halloween Costume Association on Change.org, has now gained over 150,000 signatures with a goal of 200,000 total.
The petition gained thousands of signatures in 2018, but also drew its share of criticism.
"We’ve listened to ALL of your feedback since the petition started in 2018 and view this as an opportunity to truly honor what Halloween is – a celebration of self-expression and unity," a post on the petition page reads. "While we still believe an end-of-October Saturday observance will promote safety and increase the fun, this year we will be launching a national initiative designed to enhance the Halloween that we all know and love."
The organization feels the Saturday observance would be a safer, longer and stress-free opportunity to celebrate.
"We will launch the #ALLoween campaign designed to support the all-day celebration of National Trick or Treat Day AND the time-honored traditions of Halloween on October 31st," the post reads.
