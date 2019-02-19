Some people don't seem to exactly treasure the Treasure State.
A petition has been started on change.org requesting that the U.S. sells Montana to Canada for $1 Trillion to eliminate national debt.
"We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something," the page description reads.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has been signed over 9,000 times, approaching its goal of 10,000. The page creator was surprised at the backing the petition has gotten.
"I'm not here to complain or anything just surprised that so many people have 'backed' my 'cause'."
The proposal wouldn't cut into the national debt much, as it stood at $21.974 trillion at the end of 2018.
Some signers, even Montanans themselves, seemed okay with the proposal.
"Honestly Montanans are totally okay with this let's do it I'm fine being out of this hellhole," one user wrote.
"I'm Montanan and hoping to join Canada without the moving costs. Let's do this. Please adopt us," another signer wrote.