SPOKANE, Wash., - A local woman is petitioning to make her messages of hope a permanent part of the Monroe Street Bridge.
Cassie Bond started putting notes on the Monroe Street Bridge two years ago in an effort to prevent suicides. She said it was one of the hardest years of her life.
"A lot of them say keep going, don't do this, you're loved," Bond said. "You matter is probably on the majority of them"
She knows what it's like to battle the twisted realities that anxiety and depression present as real. She wants to do everything she can to help people conquer their own mental health struggles.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office's 2018 annual report reveals seven people jumped from bridges in Spokane that year. That's the highest number the office has recorded since it started keeping track in 2006.
Bond said even one life lost is too many. She wants the Monroe Street Bridge to have a different meaning for Spokane residents.
"The perspective of that is the suicide bridge for most people, and I'd like it to be known as the bridge of hope instead," Bond said.
She started a petition to install permanent messages of hope after her notes kept disappearing. Her ultimate goal is to collect at least 1,000 signatures and present it to the Spokane City Council and Mayor Woodward.
Bond hasn't decided what the permanent versions will look like yet. That's where the community comes in.
"They've all come up with amazing ideas like writing things or doing artwork for these placards," Bond said. "It's not a just me project. It's for everybody."
She believes a simple reminder that someone cares in the darkest moments can save countless lives.
"I want to try to help. I know I can't be everywhere at once, but hopefully the notes can still be there," Bond said.
Bond's petition has several hundred signatures. A list of mental health resources in Spokane County is available here.
