It appears Filip Petrusev has played his final game in a Gonzaga uniform. The forward and reigning WCC Player of the Year has reportedly started his professional career.
Eurohoops reports that Petrusev is joining Mega Bemax, an ABA team located in his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia.
Jim Meehan with our partners at the Spokesman-Review confirmed that Petrusev notified Gonzaga's coaching staff that he won't be returning for his junior season.
Petrusev earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was named the WCC Player of the Year. He led GU with 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, helping guide the Zags to a WCC regular season and tournament title.
The sophomore forward had announced back in April he would be testing the professional waters, but hadn't signed an agent - meaning he was still eligible for a return to Gonzaga.
Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev has signed with Mega Bemax, according to this report.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 20, 2020
Would change the landscape of the upcoming college basketball season if true.
