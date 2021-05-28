Idaho Governor Brad Little has responded to Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin's executive order banning mask mandates. She signed the order on Thursday when Little meeting with other Republican governors in Nashville.
"The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt," Little said in a statement. "Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor is, simply put, an abuse of power."
Friday morning, Little reversed the order and signed a new one. The executive order signed by Little on Friday makes Idaho law what it was before 11 a.m. Thursday.
In May, McGeachin announced her run for governor.
KHQ has reached out to the governor's office, asking if McGeachin will face any disciplinary action.
UPDATE: MAY 28 AT 8:20 A.M.
The Lake City High School mask mandate will not be enforced, a spokesperson for the Coeur d'Alene Schools District said Thursday morning.
This after Idaho's Lt. Gov., Janice McGeachin, banned mask mandates while Gov. Little is out of town at a Republican conference in Nashville.
"Per an executive order issued Thursday by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, the mask requirement at Lake City High School is not being enforced," the spokesperson said. "Masks are still strongly recommended, especially in light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students at Lake City."
UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 6:10 P.M.
KHQ reached out to Governor Brad Little's office in regards to McGeachin's executive order.
They said we can expect a response on Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BOISE, Idaho - Lieutenant Governor of Idaho Janice McGeachin, who according to her Twitter is fulfilling her duty to act as governor, has signed an executive order banning mask mandates in the state.
"Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state," McGeachin tweeted Thursday morning.
According to Governor Brad Little's office, he wasn't aware of the executive order ahead of time.
Little's office said it's reviewing the executive order and an expanded statement will be made available after a more thorough review of the order is complete. Right now, Gov. Little is out of town meeting with other Republican governors.
"Governor Little has never put in place a statewide mask mandate," the office said. "Throughout the pandemic, Governor Little has been committed to protecting the health and safety of the people of Idaho and has emphasized the importance of Idahoans choosing to protect our neighbors and loved ones and keeping our economy and schools open. "
KHQ has contacted Coeur d'Alene Public Schools because they have several mask mandates in place, including one at Lake City High School (LCHS) that's supposed to be in place through the end of the year.
A spokesperson for Coeur d'Alene Public Schools responded to KHQ, saying: "We are aware of the executive order issued earlier today by the lieutenant governor, acting in the absence of the governor. The District did not have advance notice of this action and was not prepared to alter operations or expectations today at Lake City High School, where asks are still required due to the current COVID-19 case outbreak among students there."
The district is consulting with legal counsel and with the governor's office to clarify the school board's statutory authority to enforce health and safety protocols in schools.
"Board Policy 1207 concerning when masks may. be required in schools remains in effect," the spokesperson said. "When we have clarity on these questions we will provide an update for the students, parents and staff at Lake City High School."