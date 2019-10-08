SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric is defending its decision to shut off power to potentially millions of Californians to prevent deadly wildfires.
PG&E wildfire safety expert Sumeet Singh says Tuesday night that the company's decision to cut electricity to customers in 34 Northern and Central California counties is "a last resort" in the face of an unprecedented and sweeping wildfire risk from hot, dry weather and gusty winds.
The outage will cut power from 800,000 people.
Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier said residents should be outraged by the largest preventive outage in state history.
PG&E says it expects to begin shutting down the power at midnight Wednesday. The utility says some customers could be without power for five days because every inch of power line must be inspected and declared safe before electricity is restored.
California's governor says residents should be outraged and infuriated by news of a widespread power shut-off to prevent deadly wildfires but that the utility had no choice.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that Pacific Gas & Electric had to make the decision to cut off electricity as forecasts call for hot, dry winds that could spark wildfires.
But he said the company must upgrade and fix its technology so customers do not face anything like this again.
