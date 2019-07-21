PGA Professional Scott Erdmann wins the Rosauers Open Invitational in a playoff

PGA Professional Scott Erdmann of Oswego Lake CC won the 32nd Rosauers Open Invitational in a one-hole playoff against PGA Professional Jared Lambert of Meadow Lakes GC and PGA Professional Justin Wiles of Running Y Ranch.
Erdmann birdied the first playoff hole to capture his first PNW PGA major.
Zachary Stocker of MeadowWood GC won low amateur honors.
The tournament raises money for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery. This year $100,000 was raised and over 32 years the tournament has raised over $3 million.