Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Boundary Counties, the strongest winds and wind impacts will primarily be across southern reaches of the counties. Wind gusts in the foothills of the Blue Mountains could be up to 70 mph. Wind direction will start off from the southwest Friday evening and switch to the west across the Upper Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Area Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&