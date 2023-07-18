SPOKANE, Wash. – India Dykes, 25, plans to move from Spokane to Ithaca, New York at the beginning of August. Now, just a couple of weeks before her trip, she has to find a way to get there.
“Is there a reason my car is gone,” Dykes remembers reflecting on Monday as she tried to put boxes of her stuff in her 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback. “I don’t really know if I want to rush into trying to buy a new car, and I’m not sure what the finances on that would look like.”
Dykes was gifted the car for her 18th birthday from her parents, who first purchased it nearly 20 years ago. Over that time span, the family says they poured money into the car to keep the old model looking new.
“I do make the joke that it’s been resurrected a few times,” Dykes said. “It’s had a lot of life, love and money put back into it a couple times. And it was running pretty good.”
Dykes filed a report with Spokane Police the day she found it missing and has contacted neighbors to see if they know anything about what happened to the Impreza with license plate number ACC0853. If you may know anything, you should call crime check and 509-456-2233.
“I really hope that somebody sees it, that we can report it, that we can get it back,” Arielle Dykes, India’s mother, says. “That it’s still in good enough shape that she can use it.”