Philippines party goers experience food poisoning at Imelda Marcos’s birthday

Hundreds of people are believed to have experienced food poisoning at the 90th birthday celebration of former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos.
According to BBC, 2,500 people attended the event in Manila on Tuesday where they were served chicken and rice lunches.
The Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) responded to a suspected mass food poisoning incident at a birthday party for former first lady Imelda Marcos in Manila. Over 200 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. https://t.co/CMhF2DhkEC— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 3, 2019
According to health officials, 261 guests started experienced vomiting and dizziness and were rushed to the hospital.
According to BBC, the Marcos family apologized for the incident and said the food must have spoiled.