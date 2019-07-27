Hundreds of new laws take effect in Washington on Sunday, including one that will no longer let parents cite philosophical or personal beliefs to exempt their child from the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
According to the Associated Press more than 80 cases of measles were reported in the state with the 10 most recent cases reported in King County between May and mid-July.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,100 cases were confirmed in 30 states this year.
Washington state was one of three states to passes legislation about vaccinations in response to measles outbreaks.
California removed non-medical vaccine exemptions for children in both public and private in 2015 and Maine removed personal and religious belief exemptions for public school immunization requirements.
According to the state Department of Health, four percent of K-12 students have non-medical exemptions with 3.7 percent of those being personal exemptions, the rest are religious.