Phoenix woman arrested for stalking after sending 159k texts to man she met on dating site

PHOENIX, AZ - A Phoenix woman is in jail after reportedly sending a man she met online more than 150,000 text messages after just one date together.

Police say Jacqueline Ades is accused of stalking, threatening and harassing a man she met on a dating site in 2017.

Newly released police records reveal that her harassment began with thousands of threatening text messages all which were sent over a span of 10 months and include messages stating she wanted to turn his kidney's into sushi and bathe in his blood.

Records show the messages then turned into stalking with Ades parking outside the man's house.

Last year, the man caught her on surveillance video taking a bath in his tub while he was away on a trip.

Police arrested her in that incident and then released her on bail.

She then showed up at the mans' place of employment and posed as his wife.

After failing to appear for several court dates, cops took her into custody.

She's now being held at a Maricopa County Jail with no bond.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing.

Her trail is set to start in February.