A woman who said she'd taken a photo of a man and girl playing outside Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral shortly before a devastating fire says the picture has found its way to the family.
NBC News reports Brooke Windsor's public search for the family went viral after the famed cathedral caught fire Monday, April 15.
In a tweet on Thursday, April 18, Windsor said, "The search is over! The photo has reached the dad & family."
I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK— Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019
Only about an hour after the touching photo was taken, Notre Dame caught fire, leaving many onlookers in tears.