WENATCHEE, Wash. - A familiar photo made the TIME's Top 100 Photos of 2021, a photo out of Wenatchee.
In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 while also allowing students to participate in instrumental band, Wenatchee High School placed students inside 'band pods.'
The pods were tested to ensure that small particles did not escape during use. The use of music pods was approved by the local health district. Students are in the pods for less than 30 minutes during their 35 minute music periods.
The photo was taken by Getty Images photographer David Ryder.
Ryder's photo shows four students playing trumpet and saxophone as students returned to in-person learning.
The photo snapped at the local high school was among images that capture some of the most important events around the world including the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the verdict in the murder of George Floyd and ravaging wildfires in Greece.