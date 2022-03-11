SPOKANE, Wash. - In less than 12 hours, Washington State is lifting its statewide mask mandate, exactly two years to the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
Photographer unveils 'Project Portrait', featuring over 400 local health professionals working to save lives during pandemic
- Tana Kelley, KHQ Reporter
As we approach midnight on March 11, there's a new call to recognize and honor the people who got us through the pandemic and to this point.
Their faces are the ones behind every vaccination clinic and testing site, or tending to every hospitalized COVID patient. And honestly, we wouldn't be where we are today without them.
"I've experienced everything from, sadness, frustration, to fatigue. It's been a rollercoaster for sure," Christa Arguinchona, the Program Manager for Special Pathogens and Infection Prevention at Providence says. "How do I keep coming back each day, not knowing what the next curveball is going to be?"
There's a solemn silence, knowing that as many take their masks off at midnight, it took two years of hard work and dedication from those in healthcare to get to this point, some of whom tragically didn't get to see this day arrive.
"I have learned a level of human perseverance and human tragedy that I wasn't expecting to see in my life," says Greg Heinicke, a hospitalist at Providence.
'Project Portrait' was started last year by Spokane-based photographer Dean Davis. Davis has spent the last 6 months capturing 1,200 portraits of more than 450 caregivers at multiple Providence health care facilities across Spokane and Stevens Counties.
Those pictures are being used to commemorate the efforts of each and every caregiver who helped save lives during the worst pandemic in modern history.
"We were one of the first hospitals in the country to care for COVID-19 patients," explains Susan Stacey, Providence's Chief Executive. "Our caregivers have held the hands of folks who took their last breath, and they have cheered as we have discharged patients who survived the illness to be returned to their families."
They were asked one question by Davis: 20 years from now, when someone asks you about the pandemic, what will you say?
Their answers, posted along with their faces, show the deep impact the last two years had on families.
"The toughest part of the pandemic was when resources were tight, and the resulting human tragedy was at its highest," Heinicke says.
"The feeling of isolation and being with patients that are so critically ill, and not being able to have their families with them. Trying to bridge that gap was really painful," remembers Arguinchona.
Alongside the lows came some highlights, too.
"He was so sick," Arguinchona says. "To get him to the point to be well enough to go home and be reunited with his family, his wife and his son it was amazing to get to see."
And while small moments are left forgotten, others are now printed in black and white, filling a hallway for anyone visiting Sacred Heart to see.
"The biggest lesson out of this is that it takes a team to do this and to do this well and so I'm just grateful for that," Heinicke said.
