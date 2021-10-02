SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly two years off the road, Denver indie-pop group Tennis brought love to the Knitting Factory in Spokane Saturday night.
The band is husband and wife duo Alaina Moore, on vocals and keys, and Patrick Riley, on keys and guitar.
"We are both Alphas but this marriage works," Moore said on stage to the crowd.
Moore said Spokane was the third stop on the tour and a last-minute add.
Opportunities were crushed for Tennis in 2020 as the first lockdown struck the United States. Moore said the group was driving to film a show with Ellen when they heard the news of the shutdown due to COVID-19.
Moore said it is wonderful to have intimate moments with strangers on tour again.
The group closed the show at the Knitting Factory with an encore, including the song Borrowed Time which they wrote for the Adult Swim cartoon Rick And Morty.
Tennis was joined by tour support Molly Burch, an Austin, Texas based singer-songwriter.