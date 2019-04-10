Several businesses, cars damaged in Pullman flooding

Damage from flooding in Pullman began to reveal itself early Wednesday morning as flood waters receded and Grand Ave. reopened.

Several businesses on Grand suffered heavy flooding damage including Snap Fitness and Sunshine North Laundromat. Images from inside both businesses show mud and puddles remain following the worst flooding in the area since 1996. 

Snap Fitness Damaged by Flood Waters in Pullman

Cars parked along Grand that didn't make it out before flooding hit on Tuesday also suffered damage. 

Despite waters receding, a flood advisory is in effect for the area until at least 7:00 a.m. 

