A winter storm moved through eastern Washington and north Idaho over the past few days and one thing is for certain: it does not feel like spring around here.
Nonetheless, viewers from around the area sent in some of the beautiful snowy scenes from outside their homes this morning and we're happy to share them!
Our Jenny Power expects the weather to calm down throughout Friday and into the weekend, but we're not out of the woods just yet. She says we could be seeing some more wet weather Saturday before temperatures head back up.
If you have some great photos of the snow today and haven't sent them in yet, you can send them to our inbox at q6news@khq.com or to our Facebook page! Search KHQ Local News on Facebook!