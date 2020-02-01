Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, LEWIS AND SOUTHERN NEZ PERCE COUNTIES, LEWISTON AREA, IDAHO PALOUSE AND COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WIND GUST POTENTIAL WILL OCCUR OVER THE EXPOSED TERRAIN AND HIGHER BENCHES AND HILLS AROUND THE REGION ESPECIALLY THE NORTHEASTERN PALOUSE, ALPOWA SUMMIT AND POMEROY AREAS, THE WEST PLAINS AND THE SOUTH HILL. STEADY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL THROUGH MID AFTERNOON, AND GRADUALLY TAPER OFF TOWARD EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&