Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the Inland Northwest on Saturday, with some areas seeing sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50-55 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area as winds are expected to continue until Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m. Residents are advised to watch for tree limbs, downed power lines and loose debris.
As of around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Avista was reporting around 8,000 customers without power due to wind-related issues. By nearly 11:00 a.m., Avista had made progress and cut that number down by about 2,000 customers. If you see a downed power line, do not approach it. Call Avista or your local power company to report it. For the LATEST POWER OUTAGE NUMBERS, CLICK HERE.
KHQ viewers in Post Falls have reported heavy damage with downed trees crushing cars and mobile homes. So far no injuries have been reported.
Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the Inland Northwest on Saturday, with some areas expecte
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North Idaho... North Central Idaho...Central Washington...East Central Washington...Northeast Washington and Southeast Washington. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT Strong winds expected Saturday with around 30 MPH sustained gusting to 50 MPH. Trees limbs on power lines and loose debris causing damage possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...SUNDAY THROUGH FRIDAY Temperatures will begin to cool by Sunday. Widespread snow showers possible with next wave of moisture late Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate accumulations possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.