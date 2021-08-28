SPOKANE, Wash. - It's "August and Everything After," for the Spokane Pavilion as the Counting Crows round out the artists hitting the stage in August.
Frontman Adam Duritz brought the crowd to their feet, dancing along to hits such as "Mr. Jones" and "Omaha."
Counting Crows is the first show at the Pavilion requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. All shows to follow will also require vax proof or a test.
The group was previously forced to cancel a show in Boston on August 8 due to a touring party member testing positive for the virus.
The rock group was also accompanied by Matt Sucich and Seán Barna.
Sucich opened the night with tuneful acoustic guitar with effortless singer-songwriter vocals to the stage.
An energetic, youthful performance followed from Barna and his full band.
The next concert at the Pavilion is Death Cab For Cutie on Wednesday.