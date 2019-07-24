Viewer Photos - July 23rd Inland Northwest Thunderstorms
Nearly 3,500 lightning strikes were recorded around the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening, and a bunch of those were caught on camera by KHQ viewers all over the area.
KHQ received dozens and dozens of video and photo submissions, and has compiled most of them into slideshows for your enjoyment.
We hope you enjoy all the various viewpoints and angles of the captivating storm as much as we did.
If you would like your photos added, send them along to our Facebook Messenger inbox or through email at q6news@khq.com.
And thanks as always for sharing!