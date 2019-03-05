PHOTOS: Landslide wipes out part of Highway 101 in southern Oregon

Watch again

A landslide caused a highway along the southern Oregon coast to buckle and collapse.

The Oregon Department of Transportation released alarming images on Monday showing part of Highway 101 near Brookings completely closed after a landslide in late February left much of the road mangled and destroyed.

Oregon DOT says the ground didn't stop significantly moving until this past weekend.

The ground's downhill movement slowed down to about six inches per hour, which is a big improvement when compared to the week prior when the ground was slipping about two feet per hour.

Officials say the slow down will allow crews to begin clearing debris from the area.

Contractors are also hoping to begin placing rocks along the displaced roadway to help stop further ground erosion.