SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul McCartney was in Spokane Thursday and rocked a packed Spokane Arena.
Our own Reed Schmitt was there and took some stunning photos, check them out below!
McCartney launched his tour here in Spokane. In honor, Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation declaring April 28, 2022 as Paul McCartney Day.
"Paul McCartney, although most widely known for having sold millions of records, recording dozens of number one hits, and profoundly influencing musicians in every genre, has used his success to help raise billions of dollars for charities through personal donations and performances at historic benefit concerts," the proclamation says.