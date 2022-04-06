PHOTOS: Santana visits the Spokane Arena for "Blessings and Miracles" tour

Relive Santana's Sunday show at the Spokane Arena through these photos captured by our very own Reed Schmitt! 

1 of 49

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!