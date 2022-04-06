PHOTOS: Santana visits the Spokane Arena for "Blessings and Miracles" tour
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
56°
Sunny
56° / 30°
5 PM
55°
6 PM
54°
7 PM
52°
8 PM
48°
9 PM
45°
Most Popular
Articles
- Alaska Airlines flights in Seattle, Spokane canceled as pilots picket over job security, schedules
- Boy shot in North Central Spokane drive-by shooting
- LIVE UPDATES: Tracking power outages and damage from winds in the Spokane area and north Idaho
- AHPD: Man may have been shot in back while holding 7-month-old, booked into Spokane County Jail
- Man suspected in Spokane Valley motel shooting arrested
- Inmate suspected in string of robberies in Washington, Idaho escapes jail cell
- Spokane Police: Teen left with non-life threatening injuries following shooting on north Lincoln
- Northern lights possibly visible over eastern Washington, north Idaho Wednesday night
- Weather alerts issued ahead of incoming storm system
- 'It's ridiculous, it's tearing up my car': Mud bog destroys cars, prevents mail to Mead neighborhood
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.