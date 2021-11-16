YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A scary scene on the Yakima River. A woman and her dog ended up stranded on top of a car. 

Yakima County Fire District #5 was dispatched for a water rescue Friday around 10 p.m.

Fire District #5 officials said they located the woman and dog with a drone. Rescue crews then used a raft to reach the victims. 

The woman was treated by EMS personnel and released to her family. 

Fire District #5 said the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Fire Department also assisted in the rescue. 

