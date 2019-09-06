The US Pavilion officially opened to the public Friday afternoon.
The event kicked off with a performance from the Whitworth String Quartet and Spokane Area Youth Choirs followed by the ribbon cutting.
Events are going on this weekend to celebrate:
Friday, Sept. 6
- 4 p.m. Whitworth String Quartet, Spokane Area Youth Choirs
- 5 p.m. Ribbon-cutting, Spokane Tribe opening blessing, native cultural presentation
- 5 to 8 p.m. Kids Zone activities
- 5 to 9 p.m. Beer garden, food vendors
- 6:30 p.m. The Cronkites
- 8 p.m. Light show
Saturday, Sept. 7
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pacific Northwest Sweat Party, with foam finish line and DJ
- 1 to 6 p.m. Kids Zone activities
- 1 to 9 p.m. Food vendors
- 1 p.m. Covenant United Methodist Marimba Band
- 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre
- 4 p.m. Spokane Symphony with Musical Director James Lowe
- 4 to 9 p.m. Beer garden
- 5 p.m. Native cultural presentation
- 7 p.m. The Dip
- 9 p.m. Light show