The US Pavilion officially opened to the public Friday afternoon. 

The event kicked off with a performance from the Whitworth String Quartet and Spokane Area Youth Choirs followed by the ribbon cutting. 

Ribbon cutting for the US Pavilion

Events are going on this weekend to celebrate: 

Friday, Sept. 6

  • 4 p.m. Whitworth String Quartet, Spokane Area Youth Choirs
  • 5 p.m. Ribbon-cutting, Spokane Tribe opening blessing, native cultural presentation
  • 5 to 8 p.m. Kids Zone activities
  • 5 to 9 p.m. Beer garden, food vendors
  • 6:30 p.m. The Cronkites
  • 8 p.m. Light show

Saturday, Sept. 7

  • 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pacific Northwest Sweat Party, with foam finish line and DJ
  • 1 to 6 p.m. Kids Zone activities
  • 1 to 9 p.m. Food vendors
  • 1 p.m. Covenant United Methodist Marimba Band
  • 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre
  • 4 p.m. Spokane Symphony with Musical Director James Lowe
  • 4 to 9 p.m. Beer garden
  • 5 p.m. Native cultural presentation
  • 7 p.m. The Dip
  • 9 p.m. Light show

