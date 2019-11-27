east upriver

A tree on East Upriver near the Manehann Climbing Rock snapped from the base of the truck and blocked the road for around an hour before moved.

Wednesday has seen a lot of downed trees as the wind whips through the Inland Northwest. 

Multiple trees have blocked roads in Spokane as well as bringing down power lines in North Idaho. 

Submit your photos to q6news@khq.com

PHOTOS: Trees continue to fall as winds whip through the region

1 of 3

Tags