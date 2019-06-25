Since its conception in 1959, the Army's parachute team dubbed the "Golden Knights" have performed more than 21,000 shows in all 50 states and 48 countries, reaching more than 20,000 individuals per show. The team demonstrates at air shows, schools, sporting events, and hospitals, with the goal of connecting the public with the Army and of directing potential applicants to on-site recruiters.
The two hundred men and women who make up the Golden Knights are divided into eight teams: two demonstration teams, one tandem team, two competition teams, a select training team, and aviation detachment and headquarters.
In addition to providing air demonstrations for American civilians, the Golden Knights have also participated in parachuting competitions at national and international levels. As current World Champions, the Golden Knights also hold 490 national championship titles and 130 world championship titles.
KHQ's Reed Schmitt had the opportunity to fly with the Golden Knights and snap some photos of them as they jumped out of a plane and floated down to the amazed crowd below.