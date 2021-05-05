SPOKANE, Wash. - A physician accused of trying to pay someone to kidnap his estranged wife plead not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping in federal court on Wednesday.
According to court documents, Dr. Ronald Ilg is accused to using cryptocurrency to try to hire someone from the 'dark web' to convince his estranged wife to stop divorce proceedings and come back to him.
Court documents obtained by KHQ shows the Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife had previous allegations of abusive behavior.
The documents said the wife requested a restraining order against her husband that she was divorcing.
Dr. Ronald Ilg is has been working in Spokane for the past 17 years as a Neonatologist, which is a type of doctor who specializes in the care of newborn children.
Ilg is facing up to 20-years behind bars for the federal charges.
