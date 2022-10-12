COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Thomas Neal, a doctor from Coeur d'Alene, was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County Jury after determining he was wrongfully terminated in November 2015.
Neal was a doctor at Ironwood Family Practice for more than 23 years until Ironwood's agreement with Kootenai Health forced him out of practice.
In 2015, Ironwood agreed to partner with the Kootenai Health residency program which required the physicians from Ironwood to supervise residents in the program giving care to patients.
Neal said that this relationship would force him to admit his patients through the residency program, rather than a board-certified doctor who is trained in hospital care. He also argued that having to supervise residents would take away time he spends caring for his own patients.
“I am not willing to spend 4 or 5 full weeks out of office per year (in addition to any vacation time off) taking care of patients that are mostly not my patients. . . I would be more productive spending that time in the office and providing better care for my patients.” Neal wrote in May 25, 2015, to the board members at Ironwood.
Ironwood then ended Neal's employment in November 2015 and tried to fight the lawsuit saying they did not fire him, but rather “terminated his relationship.”
After a 10-day trial in a 9-3 vote, the jury determined that Neal was fired and had the professional right to decline his patients from being admitted to the residency clinic. He was awarded $704,000 in lost wages, and $175,000 in additional damages.
Now, Neal works at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post falls practicing family medicine.