SPOKANE, Wash. - Cheap tickets are on sale now for several shows at the Spokane Arena and the Gorge Amphitheater as part of Live Nation Concert Week. 

$25 tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for more than 3,700 concerts around the country.

Spokane Arena

  • New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 (June 6)
  • Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour (July 25)
  • Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour (August 21)
  • KoRn x Evanescence - 2022 Summer Tour (September 13)

Gorge Amphitheatre

  • Illenium: Memorial Day Weekend 2022 – Sunday (May 29)
  • The Chicks Tour (August 13)
  • Jack Johnson - Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour (September 24)

The week of cheap concert tickets runs through May 10

