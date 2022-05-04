SPOKANE, Wash. - Cheap tickets are on sale now for several shows at the Spokane Arena and the Gorge Amphitheater as part of Live Nation Concert Week.
$25 tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for more than 3,700 concerts around the country.
- New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 (June 6)
- Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour (July 25)
- Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour (August 21)
- KoRn x Evanescence - 2022 Summer Tour (September 13)
- Illenium: Memorial Day Weekend 2022 – Sunday (May 29)
- The Chicks Tour (August 13)
- Jack Johnson - Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour (September 24)
The week of cheap concert tickets runs through May 10