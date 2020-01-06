Pier 1

Trouble for brick and mortar stores continues as Pier 1 Imports announces plans to close hundreds of stores.

The company made the announcement Monday afternoon after unexpectedly reporting quarterly earnings.

Pier 1 says it will close up to 450 stores as well as some distribution centers and slash corporate headcount.

Its third-quarter loss widened from a year ago, the report said, as same-store sales declined more than 11 percent.

Pier 1 has posted sales declines for eight consecutive quarters. The home furnishings giant has lost market share to the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Wayfair.

