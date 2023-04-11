PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a scam caller claiming to be PCSO Sergeant Darren Moss making the rounds, advising the potential victim there is an active warrant out on them in order to swindle money. The scam came to their attention after Sgt. Moss received a call from himself.
"Remember, no police officer, judge, US Marshal, prosecutor or any public official will ask you for money over the phone," Moss said in a post about the scam. "We definitely won’t ask you for gift cards."
If you're unsure about whether or not a call is legitimate, PCSO says you should call the agency's main line and ask to speak with that person directly.
"Do not call the number they leave you," warned Moss.
Scammer pretending to be Sgt Moss.Remember no police officer, judge, or any public official will ask you for money over the phone to pay a fine.Now I gotta go back and see why this guy won’t return my call.The “real” Sgt. MossPCSD BLOTTER https://t.co/E1zmCe6MlL pic.twitter.com/0VcoVGBRpS— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 10, 2023
Unfortunately, these types of scam calls have become pervasive, with the scenarios sounding more legitimate and persuasive. From Grant County to Latah County, and even at the federal level, it seems there's no shortage of fake officials trying to extort cash. Some callers even fake kidnappings, trying to wring the pockets of worried parents while they're too scared to think through the scam properly, like one Spokane Valley father experienced last year.
The Federal Communications Commission reports robocalls, texts, spoofing and other scams are the number one consumer complaint, and they have tips to follow if you're being targeted by robocalls or if your number is being spoofed.