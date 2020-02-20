PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has released three photos of unidentified newborn babies in connection to the case of a woman who posed as a baby photographer and allegedly drugged a mother to steal her newborn.
According to a Twitter post by the sheriff's office, officers are releasing the photos to identify the babies and to make contact with their mothers. Officers believe the mothers could serve as witnesses in the case against 38-year-old Juliette Parker.
Our detectives have obtained 3 photos of unidentified newborn babies as part of an active investigation. We believe the babies’ mothers may be witnesses in our investigation; we are releasing these images in an effort to identify the babies & to make contact with their mothers. pic.twitter.com/NtRK3y0n28— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) February 20, 2020
Parker and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested after a woman called 911 claiming the two women drugged her after showing up to her home to take photos of her newborn baby girl.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the newborns to contact its Twitter or email the sheriff's office at pcsheriff@co.pierce.wa.us.
