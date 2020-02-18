PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Pierce County woman who allegedly posed as a photographer to steal a mother's baby has plead not guilty to charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.
According to KOMO News, the suspect, 38-year-old Juliette Parker, entered the not guilty plea in Pierce County Superior Court.
The victim told Pierce County Sheriff's deputies she met Parker through a new moms' Facebook group after responding to a post made by Parker advertising free photos of babies to help "build her portfolio."
At the end of the photo shoot, the victim told police Parker's 16-year-old daughter allegedly gave her a cupcake that made her feel "drowsy and numb." When the woman woke up, her house keys were gone.
Through their investigation, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify four other victims of Parker's scheme. Evidence collected by deputies shows Parker was planning on taking the baby and raising it out of state as her own child.
