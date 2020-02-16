PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Pierce County woman accused of posing as a baby photographer and drugging a woman to steal her 14-week-old newborn has been released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.
Juliette Parker, 38, was arrested Friday on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping, and her 16-year-old daughter was also arrested and booked into juvenile detention.
According to the Pierce County Jail Roster, Parker was released at 3:31 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The victim told Pierce County Sheriff's deputies she met Parker through a new moms Facebook group after responding to a post made by Parker advertising free photos of babies to help "build her portfolio."
At the end of the photo shoot, the victim told police Parker's daughter allegedly gave her a cupcake that made her feel "drowsy and numb." When the woman woke up, her house keys were gone.
Through their investigation, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify four other victims of Parker's scheme. Evidence collected by deputies shows Parker was planning on taking the baby and raising it out of state as her own child.
Parker and her daughter are both set to go in front of a judge on Tuesday.
