Pies and IRONMAN: A match made in heaven

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - When you think about the IRONMAN, you often think about running, biking and swimming. What you don't think about is pie.
But for Katy Bean, the owner of Bean & Pie, that's all she thinks about.
Bean says 2020 and the pandemic hit her hard. Last year, she wasn't able to serve athletes at IRONMAN because of the pandemic.
However, this year is a different story. Bean & Pie grew from being a small food vending business working at fairs and farmers markets to a brick and mortar shop.
“It was like survival mood last summer,” Bean said. “But fortunately we have a really strong customer base and a really supportive community here in Coeur d’Alene.”
Right now, as things return to normal, sales are rising especially due to IRONMAN.
“We were able to stay afloat and this summer things are really improving,” Bean said. “I think people are really just ready to get out there again.”
While pie might not be the first thing you think of, Bean says athletes can eat it. Bean is making hundreds of extra pies for athletes who like to carbo-load before a race, and for those who want a celebratory treat after.
The Coeur d'Alene Resort told KHQ Tito's Italian Grill & Wine Shop also feels the IRONMAN bump.
According to a spokesperson for the event, they've ordered extra pasta and pies for the weekend.
Overall, Bean said it's a known fact that businesses and vendors in Coeur d'Alene that the IRONMAN brings in a massive economic boost for the area.