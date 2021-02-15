SPOKANE, Wash. - Pig Out in the Park announced on Monday that their 2021 six-day food festival will be held September 1 through September 6.
According to a release from event organizers, they feel encouraged that this year's event will happen.
The 41st annual event will host 50 food booths, 35 market booths, community organizations, and three stages with live entertainment.
Pig Out in the Park said they are working with the City of Spokane, Spokane County the state on COVID-19 guidance and protocol.
"We expect our event will require modifications to effectively deliver a zero-transmission environment that assures the safety of all involved," event organizers wrote in a release.
