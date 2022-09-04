SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019.
Founder Bill Burke said they've seen almost 80,000 people "pigging out in the park" over the festival's first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
"We've been packed, it's been wonderful. " Burke said. "It's neat to see the way the community turned out for Pig Out again."
Sal Bueno has been wrapping hot dogs in bacon and selling them at Pig Out in the Park for 12 years.
"I didn't know what to expect when we came here, because honestly with COVID, we had no idea if people were going to be still hesitant to come out," Bueno said. "But it looks like everyone's excited to come out, so that's cool."
Burke said the event has an estimated economic impact of $6.5 million each year, and the 41st edition is no different.
"[That's] because we have 55 vendors that buy most of their products locally, because we use so many local businesses," Burke said.
With more food than anyone's wildest dreams, live music–including KHQ's Sean Owsley and the Rising–it might be hard to pick a favorite part, but everyone's got one.
"Honestly, the food," said Christina Nickerson. "I feel like there's just so many different food places from all over. If you're a sweet tooth or you like more savory stuff, they have it all."
Bill Burke's favorite part?
"The young families," Burke said. "I love the music, I love the food, but when you walk by and hear the kids giggle and loving mom and dad, that's really what it's all about."