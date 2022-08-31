SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park.
Pig Out in the Park is a 6-day food and music festival that has been a Spokane staple for the last 4 decades. It starts August 31 and will go through September 5. Pig Out in the Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are over 50 unique food booths featuring over 225 different menu items. There are also about 35 market vendors selling a variety of goods and merchandise.
For the first time ever, there will be free headline concerts on at the Pavilion Concert Stage. Throughout the 6-day run though, there will be a variety of musicians performing at stages around the park.