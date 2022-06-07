SPOKANE, Wash. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 41st annual Pig Out in the Park will return to Riverfront Park in August.
The event saw its biggest audience in 2019, with 115,000 people who attended.
The 6-day food and music festival opens on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 5. There will be 50 food vendors featuring more than 225 menu items. There will also be a public market with a wide variety of goods and merchandise.
A complete list can be found here in the coming weeks.
For the first time, four nights will have free headline concerts on the new Pavilion concert stage. You'll be able to see 112 different acts over the six-day event.
The event is free to attend and is family-friendly.