SPOKANE, Wash. - For the 40th straight year, Pig Out in the Park is back in the Lilac City.
The 6-day food and free music festival runs from Wednesday, August 28 until Monday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.
The event features 57 food booths, 245 menu items, four adult beverage gardens and free concerts on four stages.
The concerts feature national, regional and local artists including Coolio, Scott Stapp (lead singer of Creed) and many more.
Admission is free, food costs vary by booth but the festival also includes "special hours," featuring $4 bites from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm daily.