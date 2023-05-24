SPOKANE, Wash. — The 42nd Annual Pig Out in the Park returns to the beautiful Riverfront Park starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 4. In addition to 60 food booths, 35 Public Market Booths and four Adult Beverage Gardens, there’s four Stages presenting over 100 free concerts.
Some of this year's free headliners include:
- Too Slim and the Taildraggers on August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton on September 1 at 8 p.m.
- Victims of Love (Eagles Tribute) on September 2 at 8 p.m.
- BC/DC – Canada’s Favorite AC/DC Tribute on September 3 at 8 p.m.
- Santa Poco on September 3 at 8 p.m.
The event is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and all Pig Out food booths will offer special Six Dollar Bites from items on their menu.