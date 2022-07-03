ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - A plane crash in Adams County on Saturday evening ended fatally, according to Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).
According to the release, a report came in around 5:40 p.m. on July 2, stating a plane had gone down in a field just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Rd. ACSO deputies, Lind Fire, and EMS all responded to the scene.
Before deputies arrived, the pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse from Lind, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family was notified, and Danekas Funeral Home transported the Morse's remains from the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and ASCO will be conducting an joint investigation of the incident.
ACSO sends condolences to the family and friends of Gavin Morse.