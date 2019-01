ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The pilot of a fatal airplane crash south of Ellensburg Thursday has been identified.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff, the twin engine Piper PA-23-250 Aztec was piloted by 75-year-old Dr. Frank Smith of Wapato.

It's believed Smith took off from Ellensburg bound for Yakima. He was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.