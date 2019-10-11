Update 9:05 pm:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The pilot involved in a crash with an experimental aircraft at Coeur d'Alene Airport has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas Slotts of Spokane.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Slotts was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash on Friday, October 11.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene. Based on an initial investigation, it appeared Slotts overturned his aircraft during the low-level stages of takeoff and impacted into a field off the runway.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time but the investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting an investigation as well.

Previous Coverage:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Multiple agencies are responding to the Coeur d'Alene Airport for a reported crash involving an experimental aircraft.

According to Northern Lakes Fire, the pilot of the aircraft was the only person on board and he has been taken to Kootenai Health in critical condition.