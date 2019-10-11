COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Multiple agencies are responding to the Coeur d'Alene Airport for a reported crash involving an experimental aircraft.

According to Northern Lakes Fire, the pilot of the aircraft was the only person on board and he has been taken to Kootenai Health in critical condition.

Witnesses say the crash occurred as the aircraft was attempting to take off.

The FAA has been notified. One runway at the airport has been closed down as the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.