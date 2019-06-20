SPOKANE, WASH.- This time of year, it's not uncommon to see people walking instead of driving. But at the busy intersection of Browne and Second Avenue in downtown, the sidewalks have a message for anyone choosing foot traffic over sitting in traffic to look both ways before crossing the street.
I caught up with Charlie and Elizabeth Lonsford along with their yellow lab Barley. They're visiting from out of town and think the program sounds great especially with all of the distractions people have today.
"I think they should also have sound as you get to an intersection that makes them think 'oh I should look because something is going on in front of them.' People are so distracted any more cues we can possibly have the better," said Charlie and Elizabeth.
New "Look" decals and billboard are part of a pilot program to get you to look up before you cross.
The task force says it's an inexpensive way to potentially save lives by simply getting people to look up from your phone.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, over the last three years, 28 pedestrians have died, and more than 100 were seriously hurt in crashes throughout Spokane County.
The task force thinks the program will change that, and members of our community say it seems to be working already.
Jaret Fuller spends a lot of time downtown and says he thinks it'll definitely save lives.
"You cant really miss it. It's pretty much self-explanatory. You look wherever you go. You're going to see where you might want to watch where you're walking, you know? Maybe it will prevail a lot of people from getting hit by cars because that's been a big issue down here with the homeless people and the fact that the traffic is so heavy you kinda have to pay attention to wherever you go," said Fuller.