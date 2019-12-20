A Pineapple express continues to deliver valley rain and heavy mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest through the weekend! This atmospheric river stretches all the way down to the tropical pacific. Flood watches extend up and down the Washington and Oregon coastline through Saturday, with avalanche concerns in the Cascades. Temperatures remain well above average in the mid to upper 40's through the first half of the weekend, with cooler and drier conditions moving in closer to Christmas.
Pineapple Express Brings Messy Weekend Weather!
