A persistent line of storms continues to deliver valley rain, mountain snow, and well above average temperatures through the first half of the weekend.
After a brief break Thursday, more rain as well as wind arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. Daytime highs also bump up into the 50's for Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and a slight cool down for Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog day. With cooler and drier air moving in next week.
